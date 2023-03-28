| 14.2°C Dublin

Kellie Harrington to remain as Spar brand ambassador despite bruising interview on immigration

Allison Bray

Spar has said Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington will remain as its brand ambassador despite a bruising media interview in which she refused to discuss a controversial tweet about immigration.

The company said it welcomed a statement from Harrington in which she said she was “all about community, inclusion and diversity”.

