Kellie Harrington to remain as Spar brand ambassador despite bruising interview on immigration

Spar has said Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington will remain as its brand ambassador despite a bruising media interview in which she refused to discuss a controversial tweet about immigration.

The company said it welcomed a statement from Harrington in which she said she was “all about community, inclusion and diversity”.

A spokesman for BWG Foods, which owns Spar, issued a statement today after Ms Harrington sparred with Newstalk presenter Shane Hannon during a podcast interview on Monday in which she would not be drawn on her tweet about migrants, which she later deleted.

Spar Ireland said it was “very passionate about supporting inclusivity across all aspects of our business and as a major Irish retailer we count many people from across the world as part of our extended family of employees, as well as our customers too.

"We have always valued the contribution different nationalities bring to the local communities where we operate and to wider Irish society as a whole. We welcome Kellie’s recent statement in which she clarified her position in relation to this important matter,” it added.

The spokesman confirmed that Ms Harrington’s role as ambassador would continue.

She was named as the company’s ambassador in November 2021 and took part in the OTB AM podcast interview to launch Spar’s new community fund aimed at rewarding local groups.

However, when asked about the tweet the Dublin boxer accused Hannon of “hanging her out to dry” and being “like a dog with a bone” with a hidden agenda when she refused to discuss the controversy.

Noting she was appearing on the podcast as a Spar ambassador, he prefaced the question by noting that “given all the diversity in the north inner city”, and her status as a role model, “I know you’ve had a number of interactions on social media and on Twitter that have suggested you have strongly-held views on immigration.”

"Are those opinions you still feel strongly about?” he asked in reference to a tweet she subsequently deleted on her Twitter account last October after she retweeted a video from GB News in which Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek spoke about the killing of a 12-year-old French girl whose mutilated body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Paris.

Vlaardingerbroek said: “I woke up this morning to see the news of another young European girl who was sacrificed on the altar of mass migration. We have four people in custody, all migrants coming from Algeria.

“This is the 12th girl I believe in France that has been killed this year by an immigrant and that’s just France.”

In response, Harrington tweeted: “Very, very sad. A powerful message from Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Our own leaders need to take a listen to this. She believes this is the 12th girl in France this year who has been killed by an immigrant.. And that’s just France.”

In the podcast interview Hannon said: “I know you had a couple of interactions on social media on Twitter in October where you were talking about anti-immigration and there was a quote tweet from a GB News tweet where there were links between violence and immigration and migrants. And I know on social media, I guess in your position as a role model those comments carry weight.

“So I’m just wondering if you still have the same held views on immigration?” he asked, to which she responded: “So I feel right now at the moment that you are trying to hang me out to dry so for that I’ll say ‘next question.’

However, Hannon, stuck to his guns.

“The discussion, Kellie, just needs to be had,” to which she said: “That was a post in October so I do feel like you are trying to hang me out to dry. You know me by now and you know you’re going to get the truth off me and that’s exactly the truth as it is as I’m sitting here now. I feel like you’ve brought that to try and bring up a bit of controversy.”

Responding that it’s ‘not my style’ to court controversy, he said: “I genuinely just feel that if anyone posts anything on social media or in an interview, those are beliefs that are strongly held and thought out.”

Harrington responded that the tweet dated back to last October before her public relations handler interrupted the interview to say there was only five minutes left.

“I totally understand it’s a question you have to ask and everything but it’s probably best to move on from it.”

However Hannon responded: “Is it not right that we have the discussion, Kellie, is my point?”

Harrington then said “Is that what you want to waste time on? There are so many other questions that you could ask me. I’m not a politician you know what I mean?”

Hannon responded: “Why is it time-wasting? As I said from the outset that you’re an ambassador to young people and people and there are some views that people would see as controversial when it comes to immigrants.”

He added that it’s his personal view that Ireland should embrace immigrants who have much to offer but she attempted to shut down the line of questioning.

"I'm not having that argument with you. I’m not even open to the discussion with you,” Harrington said before the handler interrupted the interview again and asked him to move on, noting the boxer’s appearance on the podcast was part of a media event for Spar.

Hannon responded: “The Spar slogan I read out from the start is to back local communities and to drive change and impact, so is it not a fair question?”

Clearly frustrated at this stage, Harrington said: “You’re like a dog with a bone,” to which Hannon responded that his intention was not to hang her out to dry.

“The question was just to bring up a discussion on people having views on social media and backing them up,” he said.

She replied: “Here we go, right. If you’re not hanging me out to dry, let it go, move on. Be like Elsa and just let it go, do you know what I mean? Don’t hold it back anymore, just let it go and move on,” she said in reference to the character from the Disney movie Frozen.

Undeterred, Hannon said it was his job to ask questions, but the boxer refused to be drawn.

“I’m not here to answer those questions. I’m not here to talk about politics, like if I wanted to do that I’d go and get a degree in politics,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what agenda you have Shane, It’s obviously not a good one.”

She ended the interview with a farewell salute, stating: “Over and out. I’m done.”

Harrington issued a statement on her Twitter account late on Monday night in which she said she was “caught off guard” in the interview and clarified her position on the original tweet

It read: “Last October, I reposted a tweet of a video from a journalist (whom I did not know at the time) detailing the story of a young girl in France who was kidnapped and murdered. Moved by the horrific circumstances of this story, I reposted a video of this journalist together with a copy of a quote. My thoughts in that moment were of that young girl and not any political opinion.

“Having realised the significance of my tweet and the hurt caused to a number of people I immediately deleted the tweet. I engaged privately with a number of people who were hurt by my tweet and I apologised to them.

“As a sporting role model, I am aware that I need to be mindful of what I do and say. I reacted with my emotions and without the facts. How this came across is not reflective of me as a person or my thoughts.

“I did an interview today during which I was caught off guard. I was not prepared for a question that was not related to sport and my response to the question asked was not definitive.

“I do not want to engage in politically sensitive matters. What I want to make clear is throughout my life both in boxing and outside of boxing I have been lucky enough to have had many multicultural influences and this continues to shape me to this day. This is something that shapes me as the person I am today and something I am very grateful for. The people closest to me will attest to this.

“Since the interview I have seen some comments that I feel I should address and make my feelings and thoughts clear. As a sportswoman I am proud to say that I am all about community, inclusion and diversity.”