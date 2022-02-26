Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has won the gold medal at the 73rd Strandja international boxing tournament in Sofia.

In her first competitive event since her Tokyo triumph last August, Harrington was the class boxer in the lightweight division achieving unanimous wins all the way.

In the gold medal bout, she proved too crafty for Natala Shadrina from Serbia.

Having won the first round on all five judges’ cards she got the nod from four of the ringside officials in round 2 which left her in an unassailable position barring a knock-out.

Shadrina had more success in the final round with two of the judges giving her the round.

But this didn’t alter the overall position with Harrington winning 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

This is the best possible start to the new season for Harrington who is building her preparations towards the World championships scheduled for Istanbul in May.

Meanwhile, Roscommon middleweight Aoife O’Rourke bids for a gold medal in the evening session in the Bulgarian capital. The European champion and Tokyo Olympian meets Panamanian Atheyna Bylon in the final.