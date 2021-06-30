Kellie Harrington set to be top seed for Olympic tournament but faces complicated path to final    

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington is set to be the number one seed in the lightweight category at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 2018 World champion won the gold medal at the European Olympic qualifier in Paris earlier this month. This enabled her to take over as the top ranked fighter in the rankings compiled by the Olympic Task Force which is running the Olympic tournament.

As the number one ranked fighter in the 60kg division she is guaranteed to be the top seed in the Olympic tournament according to a spokesperson for the Task Force.

But due to a quirk in the system she is likely to be drawn in the same half of the draw as the current world champion and gold medal favourite Beatrix Ferreira from Brazil.

The Brazilian is ranked second, 135 points behind Harrington. However, the Americas Olympic qualifier tournament which was due to be held in Buenos Aires earlier this year was cancelled to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Task Force then decided than the top ranked fighter in each category from the Americas would be guaranteed a third seed at the Olympics regardless of their ranking.

In the case of Ferreira this works against her. But the decision also has implications for Harrington’s gold medal prospects.

Had the 28-year old Brazilian, who has won all but five of her 52 fights, been seeded second her anticipated showdown with Harrington would have been in the gold medal fight. Now they are slated to meet in the semi-final provided, of course, they both win their first two fights.

With 20 competing in the division, the pair will have first round byes and enter the competition at the last 16 stages. Interestingly, two of Ferreira’s losses were against Finnish veteran Mira Potkonen who beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympic.

The Finn was soundly beaten in Paris by British hopeful Caroline Dubois – who in turn was overwhelmed in the final by Harrington – but qualified via the ranking system and remains a real threat in Tokyo even though she won’t be seeded. She has beaten Harrington in their four clashes.

The Irish champion will get an opportunity to spar against US lightweight Rashida Ellis, another of the medal contenders, when the Irish team begin their final preparations at a training camp in Miyazaki early next week. The US team under the management of former Irish coach Billy Walsh are participating in the camp.

Apart from Harrington, the only other Irish fighter likely to be seeded is Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh.

Currently ranked third, she is likely to be the fourth seed as the top ranked fighter from the continent of Americas Leonela Sánchez – who is ranked 14th – will be bumped up to third.

A late addition to the featherweight category is Ramla Ali, a Somali born-British based professional boxer, model, author and racial equality activist. She has a 3-0 pro record but is better known as a model and activist having appeared on the front cover of numerous magazines including British Vogue

While the official seedings will not be announced until early next week it is improbable that any of the other five Irish boxers who have qualified will be seeded.

Middleweight Aoife O’Rourke is ranked 11th while the four men are ranked as followed Brendan Irvine (32rd), Kurt Walker (14th), Aidan Walsh (14th) and Emmet Brennan (28th).

Even though not all those ranked ahead of them have qualified for the Tokyo tournament they look to have too much ground to make up to be included among the four seeds in their weight division.