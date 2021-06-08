Kellie Harrington set for high seeding in Tokyo after claiming gold at Olympic qualifier

Kellie Harrington has won the gold medal at the European Olympic qualifier in Paris.

The 31-year-old Dubliner is now set to receive a high seeding in next month’s Tokyo Olympics as a result of her exploits in Paris.

She completely outclassed 20-year old Londoner Caroline Dubois, who beat the number one seed and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Mira Potkonen in the first round. The Londoner has star qualities, but Harrington taught her an invaluable lesson – there is no substitute for experience at this level.

Incredibly, one of the judges gave the Dubois the verdict after scoring the first and third rounds in her favour. This is a worrying trend ahead of the Tokyo Olympics as it wasn’t the first time the scoring of a judge was difficult to fathom.

An emotional Harrington – who was assured of a place in the lightweight division at the Tokyo Games regardless of the outcome – still wept when the result was announced.

Twice a medallist at world level – she was crowned World champion in 2018, but has had to overcome a series of obstacles since in order to fulfil her dream of becoming an Olympian. She missed most of 2019 with a wrist injury and the pandemic wiped out nearly all of 2020.

Now she will be burdened with more pressure as she is unquestionably Ireland’s best prospect for a boxing medal in Tokyo. How she reacts will determine her legacy.

Even before the first bell sounded it was obvious that Harrington was physically a more powerful lightweight than her opponent, who is still adjusting to the demands of elite boxing.

Dubois is a southpaw and though Harrington started in orthodox style she too switched to southpaw and bossed the first round. Her excellent head movements and ability to tie up Dubois in the close exchanges frustrated the UK fighter as Harrington landed the majority of the scoring shots to take the opening round on four of the five judges’ cards.

It was more of the same in the second round with all five judges scoring it in favour of the Dubliner. Dubois finally got some traction in the last round, but Harrington looked in control as she cruised to the most comfortable of majority wins.

Meanwhile, IBF world pro champion Maiva Hamadouche, who Harrington beat in the quarter-final on Saturday, has qualified for Tokyo via the box off in the 60kg division.

In tonight’s final session, Michaela Walsh aims for gold against Imra Testa from Italy in the featherweight division.