Kellie Harrington has secured her first podium finish since last June's European Games.

Kellie Harrington secures first podium finish since last June in Bulgaria event

The Dublin lightweight assured herself of at least a bronze medal at the prestigious Strandja Multi-National boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The former World champion – who was side-lined with a thumb injury for seven months - beat Hanna Okhrei from the Ukraine in her last eight contest. She will fight for a silver medal on Friday.

But there was no joy for two other Irish boxers at the event with Cavan flyweight Ceire Smith losing to Fuchs Virginia from the USA while Michaela Walsh was beaten by Sonia Lather from India.

Boxers from 71 countries are competing in the tournament which is seen as an important warm-up event prior to the start of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics.

The European Olympic qualifying tournament is scheduled for March in London.

