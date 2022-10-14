Kellie Harrington meets ex-World pro champion in Euro opener

OLYMPIC gold medallist Kellie Harrington faces former World professional super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche from France in her opening bout this afternoon at the European championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The pair met in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Paris in 2021. At the time the French women was the reigning IBF World professional champion. But she was given a lesson in the art of boxing by Harrington who romped to a 5-0 unanimous win.

The Dubliner went on to win not just the qualification tournament, but the gold medal in the lightweight division at the Tokyo Olympics.

This will be her 97th amateur fight. Her record stands at 78 wins, 17 losses and one draw and she hasn’t lost a fight since 2020.

Hamadouche subsequently won a box-off in Paris to qualify for the Olympics but was beaten in her first bout in Tokyo by the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Miro Potkonen.

Her professional career suffered a big setback last November in Las Vegas when she lost a World unification fight in the super featherweight division to the WBO belt holder Mikaela Mayer. She has had only one amateur fight since which she lost.

Harrington has been relatively inactive this year having missed the World championships in Istanbul in May. This will be her first competitive fight since winning the gold medal at the Strandja Tournament in February.

The only other Irish boxer in action on day one of the championships is European U-22 champion Niamh Fay from Ballyboughal in north Dublin. She meets Sirine Charaabi from Italy in a preliminary round bout in the bantamweight division.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Carly McNaul begins her campaign tomorrow in the flyweight division against Romania while Olympian and Commonwealth featherweight champion Michaela Walsh meets a French opponent on Saturday. The Belfast fighter is drawn in the same half of the draw as Olympic bronze medallist Irma Testa.

World light welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst takes on a Turkish opponent on Sunday while welterweight Kaci Rock, who received a bye in the preliminary round, meets a German opponent in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

Aoife O’Rourke begins the defence of her European title on Sunday afternoon against a Greek opponent while Tina Desmond meets a Ukrainian in the evening session on Sunday in the 70kg category.

Shannon Sweeney (48kg) and light flyweight Caitlin Fryers will be in action on Monday against Armenian and English opponents respectively.

The action begins today at 1pm Irish time.