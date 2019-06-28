Russia, Britain and Ireland have the highest representations in today's semi-finals at the 44-nation European Games in Minsk.

Kellie Harrington leads the line as six Irish boxers gear up for silver mining session

Russia and the UK, from squads of 15 and 12 respectively, have seven boxers each in the last four, and Ireland, from a squad of 11, have six.

Irish captain Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Kurt Walker, Regan Buckley, Michael Nevin and Grainne Walsh will be aiming to upgrade their bronze to silver today.

World Elite champion Harrington, the No 1 seed in the lightweight class, is in against Agnes Alexiusson. The experienced Swede beat Finland's Mira Potkonen, who eliminated Katie Taylor at Rio 2016, earlier this year.

IABA High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne is thrilled to have six into the last four of a major tournament - an all-time record for Irish boxing.

"For a European Championships, it's fantastic to have six through. The athletes have performed magnificently. We'll have a tactical session today and look over our opponents and come up with a good plan," said Dunne.

"It's a young team and they're picking up great experience. It's all about building towards the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 and this squad is very much focused."

Laois native Nevin has won three bouts in Minsk and faces Italian middleweight Salvatore Cavallaro for a place in the 75kg final. The pair sparred at the University of Ulster in a training camp leading up to the Games.

Grainne Walsh meets Polish southpaw Karolina Koszewska and Bray light fly Buckley faces Armenia's Artur Hovannisyan.

Offaly welter Walsh, a European Union bronze medallist, convincingly beat Finland's European Elite champion Elina Gustafsson on Wednesday.

The meeting between Antrim's Walker and England's Peter McGrail is a repeat of last November's EU final which Walker won in Spain. Belfast feather Michaela Walsh meets Daria Abramova in a rematch of the 2018 European Elite semi-final which the Russian shaded 3-2 en route to gold in Sofia.

Ireland have won 15 of their 20 bouts since last Saturday and three of the defeats could have gone either way in debatable split decisions.

Ω The eagerly-awaited rematch of Michael Conlan and Vladimir Nikitin in as professionals ranks will have to wait. Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti informed ESPN yesterday that Nikitin suffered a torn bicep and has had to withdraw from their scheduled August 3 featherweight bout.

