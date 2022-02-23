Kellie Harrington guaranteed at least a bronze as she makes last four in Bulgaria

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has cruised into the bronze medal position at the Strandja International tournament in Sofia.

She outclassed Kazakh lightweight Aidana Zabynbekova in today’s quarter-final, with the Danish judge scoring the contest 30-25 in her favour – which, in boxing terms, is equivalent to a 5-0 hammering in soccer.

The four other ringside officials scored the contest in a more conventional manner, with Harrington getting the nod 30-27 on their cards.

Harrington, who lost in the first round of this tournament last year on a controversial decision, is through to the last four and, at worst, is assured of a bronze medal.

Following a break following her Olympic triumph in Tokyo, this is ideal preparation for her ahead of the World Championships, due to take place in Istanbul in May.

Fellow Olympians Michaela Walsh (featherweight) and Aoife O’Rourke (middleweight) will also be in action in the Bulgarian capital today.

The latter boxes Davina Michel from France while Walsh faces Russian Liudmila Voronstova. Caitlín Fryers takes on Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-Oja in the flyweight quarter-final.

Ireland's only male boxer left in the tournament, Luke Maguire, makes his debut this evening when he meets Abdyzhapar Uulu Syrgak of Kyrgyzstan in a light-middleweight contest.