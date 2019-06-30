Kellie Harrington forced to withdraw from European Games final due to injury

WORLD champion Kellie Harrington has been forced to withdraw from today's lightweight boxing final at the European Games in Minsk due to a thumb injury.

WORLD champion Kellie Harrington has been forced to withdraw from today's lightweight boxing final at the European Games in Minsk due to a thumb injury.

She sustained the injury in the semi-final bout against Agnes Alexiusson from Sweden, and the Dubliner has been deemed unfit to box.

Every attempt was made by the medical staff to manage the injury to her right thumb but this morning the decision was made that she would be withdrawn.

Harrington will receive the silver medal in the Women’s Light -60kg today, and now all attention will be placed on Kurt Walker, who is competing for the gold medal in the Men’s Bantamweight at 11.30 Irish time.

"It’s been a fantastic competition for Kellie," commented Performance Director Bernard Dunne.

"It’s unfortunate this injury has arisen, but the right decision has been made that she doesn’t compete. It is unfortunate that hand injuries are part and parcel of boxing, but we need to manage it the right way to ensure a quick return to action.

**BREAKING**



Kellie Harrington has been withdrawn from the Women's Light Final today due to injury.



Focus will now be placed on Kurt Walker who competes in the Men's Bantam Final at 11:30 Irish time.



ℹMore info https://t.co/ylZhrJLeTr pic.twitter.com/EXE6HnfN8w — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 30, 2019

"Kellie has Europeans and worlds before the year is out and upcoming Olympic qualification events that we are looking forward to. In making this decision we had to take in the big picture to ensure that we don’t further injure the hand. Our focus is now on Kurt."

Harrington added, "I’m disappointed to not be competing but I understand that there’s a bigger picture to be taken into account. It would be too much of a risk to go in there and have another setback. I totally respect the advice of the medical staff and the decision of the Performance Director.

"While I’m disappointed, I’m still going to be there for Kurt my teammate, as captain. It’s been an honour to be captain of this boxing team, and I’m going to be cheering him on and I am can’t wait to watch our team collect their medals, and I will carry my silver medal with pride.

"I’m looking forward to getting home, recovering and getting back at it as soon as possible. We came out here having had a fantastic training camp and were excited about testing ourselves against the best in Europe blocks, and we did that. It’s been a fantastic competition for the Irish boxing team and I’m going to continue to trust the team that’s supporting me."

DAY TEN SCHEDULE (IRISH TIME):

07:25 Cycling Track – JB Murphy Men’s Omnium

07:50 Cycling Track – Mia Griffin Women’s Individual Pursuit

10:00 Badminton – Mixed Doubles – Medal Ceremony (Chloe and Sam Magee)

11:05 Boxing – Regan Buckley – Medal Ceremony (after) Men’s Light Fly -49kg

11:30 Boxing – Kurt Walker Vs Mykola Butsenko (UKR) Men’s Bantam -56kg

12:20 Boxing – Michael Nevin – Medal Ceremony (after) Men’s Middle -75kg

12:28 Cycling Track – Lydia Boylan & Lydia Gurley (IRL) Women’s Madison

Online Editors