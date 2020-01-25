Kellie Harrington has had to settle for a silver medal at the Strandja multi-nation boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Kellie Harrington forced to settle for Sofia silver after losing to Katie Taylor's former foe

She was beaten in the 60kg final by Finland’s Mira Potkonen, the current European champion and world bronze medallist on a split decision.

There was little to separate the two fighters but Potkonen’s overall aggressiveness allied to a better third round probably swayed the judges.

But overall it was a positive tournament for Harrington, who was returning to action after a seven-month lay-off due to a thumb injury.

She got four competitive fights under her belt as she prepares for the crucial Olympic qualifier in London in March, where a top-six finish will secure a place at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

It was Potkonen’s third successive victory over Harrington, having previously defeated at the 2017 EU championships and the 2018 European Championships. The pair were also due to clash last June in the lightweight final at the European Games in Minsk but Harrington had to withdraw having picked up what turned out to be a troublesome thumb injury in the semi-final.

The 39-year old Finnish fighter was become the bête noire of Irish lightweights since defeating the then defending Olympic champion Katie Taylor in the bronze medal fight at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

She has also beaten Ireland’s other lightweight prospect, Amy Broadhurst, on three occasions, including earlier this week in the bronze medal fight in Sofia.

So, the Irish team return with two medals from the tournament with current European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke winning a bronze.

Online Editors