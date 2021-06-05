Ireland's Kellie Harrington, left, in action against Aneta Rygielska of Poland in their lightweight 60kg bout on day one of the Road to Tokyo European Boxing Olympic qualifying event at Le Grand Dome in Paris, France. Photo: Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington has achieved another milestone in her storied career by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The Dubliner fashioned a magnificent performance in her quarter-final bout against reigning IBF World professional champion Maiva Hamadouche from France to earn a unanimous 5-0 win from the judges and secured her passage to Tokyo.

She has overcome a series of obstacles to become an Olympian. She missed most of the 2019 season following surgery on a wrist injury and most of last year was wiped out due to the pandemic. But class is permanent, and Harrington demonstrated why she is a former World champion.

The Irish lightweight champion dictated the flow of the fight in the first two rounds as she showed how a dedicated amateur goes about winning a contest over three rounds.

Hamadouche had no answer to Harrington’s movement and counter punching. Just for good measure, Harrington stood and traded punches with her opponent in the final stanza.

Such was her dominance of the first round that one judge scored it 10-8 in her favour. She secured two more 10-8 scores in the second stanza which all but guaranteed her passage to Tokyo so far as she avoided a knock-out in the third.

Though she might have given Irish fans a few moment of panic by opting to stand and trade she comfortably saw out the final three minutes.

She will now join Brendan Irvine, Kurt Walker and almost certainly Michaela Walsh – who can automatically qualify by winning her quarter-final today – on the plane to Tokyo.

Read More

There was no joy, however, for George Bates who was beaten on a 3-2 decision by former World champion Javid Chalabiyev from Azerbaijan after three tight rounds.

There was no success either for heavyweight Kiril Afanasev or Gytis Lisinskas in the super heavyweight class.