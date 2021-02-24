Kellie Harrington beaten in controversial circumstances at quarter-final stage of Strandja tournament in Sofia

Former World champion Kellie Harrington was beaten in the quarter-finals of the Strandja multi-nation boxing tournament in Sofia today.

In the quarter-final of the lightweight division the Dubliner lost on a 4-1 split decision to Russia’s Nune Asatarian.

Harrington was clearly unhappy with the decision but had no option but to accept it.

Even though she consistently landed with scoring punches during the three-round contest. it was the Russian’s all-action style which caught the attention of four of the judges who awarded her the first two rounds.

Harrington did win the final round on all three cards, but it wasn’t enough to turn around the result. The inconsistency of the judging was illustrated by the fact that one of the ringside officials marked the contest 30-27 in Harrington’s favour. The other four sided 29-28 with Asatarian.

Read More

As Harrington didn’t get an opportunity to fight at the ill-fated European qualifier in London last March, she was making her first return to the ring in more than a year. She comfortably won on first fight against a Polish opponent on Monday.

But after this loss she will be returning empty-handed from a tournament she won a silver medal in last year in the light welterweight division on her return to action having missed most of 2019 with a wrist injury.

Later today super heavyweight Gytis Lisinskas will be in action in a last sixteen contest, while tomorrow the three remaining Irish fighters in the hunt for podium finishes, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke and Brendan Irvine meet opponents from Turkey, Russia, and Kosovo respectively in their quarter-finals.

Earlier in the tournament Katie Taylor's two-time World title opponent Delfine Persoon suffered another set-back to her flagging amateur career when she was beaten in the first round of the lightweight division.

With the cancellation of a planned final Olympic qualifier tournament Persoon - who was beaten in the European qualifier last March before it was cancelled - now has no chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Games..

Read More

Online Editors