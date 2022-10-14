Kellie Harrington and Niamh Fay off to winning start at Europeans

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington outclassed former world professional super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche in her preliminary round lightweight bout last night at the European Championships in Montenegro.

As happened when they met in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Paris in 2021, the French fighter had no answer to Harrington’s skill, speed, and counter-attacking style as Harrington repeatedly punished the advancing Hamadouche.

The result was never in doubt with Harrington securing a unanimous 5-0 win on scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-25. It was Harrington’s 97th amateur fight. Her record stands at 79 wins, 17 losses and one draw.

Harrington has been relatively inactive this year having missed the World Championships in Istanbul in May.

This was her first competitive fight since winning the gold medal at the Strandja Tournament in February.

She will be back in the ring tonight in a last-eight contest against Turkey’s Gizem Ozer, who was beaten in the European U-22 gold medal fight earlier this year before going on to box at the World Championships where she bowed out in her second contest.

Meanwhile, Ireland European U-22 bantamweight champion Niamh Fay from Ballyboughal in north Dublin had a unanimous 5-0 win over Italian Sirine Charaabi.

The Italian was docked two points for holding and Fay cruised into the last 16 on scorecards of 30-25, 29-26, 29-26, 29-26, 29-26. Fay will meet a Ukrainian fighter on Monday.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Carly McNaul begins her campaign today in the flyweight division against Romania while Olympian and Commonwealth featherweight champion Michaela Walsh meets a French opponent.

The Belfast fighter is drawn in the same half of the draw as Olympic bronze medallist Irma Testa.

World light-welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst takes on a Turkish opponent tomorrow, while welterweight Kaci Rock, who received a bye in the preliminary round, meets a German opponent in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

Aoife O’Rourke begins the defence of her European title tomorrow afternoon against a Greek opponent while Tina Desmond meets a Ukrainian in the evening session on Sunday in the 70kg category.

Shannon Sweeney (48kg) and light flyweight Caitlin Fryers will be in action on Monday against Armenian and English opponents respectively.