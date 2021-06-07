Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh win semi-finals to box for European gold in Paris tomorrow

Ireland's Kellie Harrington, left, in action against France's Maïva Hamadouche during their lightweight 60kg quarter-final bout on day two of the Road to Tokyo European Boxing Olympic qualifying event at Le Grand Dome in Paris, France. Photo by Sportsfile

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh will box for gold tomorrow at the European Olympics qualifiers in Paris.

The pair who had already secured their Olympic slots at next month’s Games in Tokyo won their respective semi-finals at feather and light weight this afternoon.

The 2018 World champion Harrington cruised to a unanimous 5-0 win over Turkish lightweight Esra Yidiz even if four of the judges contrived to give the first round to the Turk.

Harrington may have seen the judges’ scorecards because she bounced from her corner and landed some huge shots at the start of the second stanza and was in complete control thereafter, switching stances in the final round. All five judges scored the last two rounds in her favour.

The Dubliner will now meet 20-year British lightweight Caroline Dubois in what promises to be a fascinating final tomorrow. Dubois, whose older brother is a professional boxer, has said she also plans to go professional after the Olympics.

She had a unanimous 5-0 win over the number one seed and Rio bronze medallist Mira Potkonen in the first round. It will be fascinating to see how the vastly more experienced Harrington, who is the number 2 seed, will handle her challenge

Meanwhile, Walsh won by a whisker on a majority 3-2 decision against Stanimia Petrova from Bulgaria.

A two-time Commonwealth silver medallist, her fight was tactical and in fairest to the judges difficult to score. But the 28-year old Belfast fighter got the nod.

She meets Italian Irma Testa in the gold medal fight. Testa knocked out the number one seek Ludmila Vorontsova from Russia in the first round.

She was no joy, however, for middleweight Aoife O’Rourke who suffered a unanimous 5-0 loss to World champion Lauren Price from Wales who is boxing on the GB team. The Roscommon fighter comes home with a bronze medal and a place at the Tokyo Games.

Welterweight Aidan Walsh also lost to the number one seed Pat McCormack from GB in his semi-final. But the Belfast fighter achieved his Olympic goal in Paris and also secured a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, tonight (7.15pm) all Irish eyes will be on Emmet Brennan who takes on Sweden’s Liridon Nuha in a box-off with the winner securing a place in Tokyo in the light heavyweight class.