Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to be the Irish flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who have been announced as Team Ireland flag-bearers for the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Sportsfile

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine have been selected as the two flagbearers who will carry the Irish flag in the athlete’s parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

All participating nations have been invited to nominate a male and female athlete to carry the flag. The opening ceremony takes place on Friday July 23 at 12.0pm Irish time (8.0pm local time).

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, with 16 of the 31 Irish medals having been won by boxers. Irvine is competing in his second Olympic Games, while Harrington is embarking on her first, and is going into the tournament as one of the top seeded boxers in the lightweight (-60kg) category.

Read More

Speaking on her selection, Harrington said: “This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family and for Ireland. It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flag-bearers is absolutely fantastic. I can’t believe it really. Walking out there and realising I’m the flag-bearer, it’s the start of the Olympic Games, and I’m at the pinnacle of our sport.”

Her team-mate Irvine is also the boxing team captain, competing in the flyweight category (-49kg), Harrington describes their pride,

“I know Brendy a long time now, and he is a fantastic person. He is what you call a leader; he leads the team. I’m so happy that it’s him out there with me. I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling. We will be feeling so proud, and I know his family and friends and community are quite like mine and everyone will be so proud of our achievements. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Almost half of the 116 Team Ireland athletes are currently residing in the Olympic village, as well as teams who are settling into the satellite venues. Team Ireland action begins on Friday 23 July with the rowers in action just ahead of the opening ceremony. The Olympic Games in Tokyo run from Friday 23 July – Sunday 8 August, with 116 Irish athletes competing.