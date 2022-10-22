Kellie Harrington of Ireland, celerates after winning gold against Lenka Bernardova of Czech Republic in their lightweight 60kg final during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 at Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst have claimed gold medals in their respective finals at the Elite European Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Harrington enjoyed a 5-0 win over her Czech opponent Lenka Bernardova in their lightweight 60kg final.

Dundalk native Amy Broadhurst followed that victory up with a winning performance of her own as she powered her way to victory in the light welterweight 63kg final bout with Mariia Bova of Ukraine.

Earlier, Belfast light flyweight Caitlin Fryers will take home a silver medal from the women’s .

In this afternoon’s gold medal bout, she was outclassed by a world class opponent Naz Cakiroglu losing to a unanimous 5-0 decision.

The Turkish fighter is the number one rated 50kg fighter in the world and won the gold medal at the World championships in Turkey as well as a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Despite the loss this was a breakthrough championship for Fryers. A regular medallist at underage championships, this is her first medal at Elite level.

She will have learned much from the experience and is a real contender to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Cakiroglu gave a classical performance in counter punching in the final.

Fryers find it virtually impossible to land scoring punches on her such was her ability to sense danger and skip away from it.

Fryers’ attacks left her vulnerable to Cakiroglu’s counters and it was no surprise that the Turk won the first round on all five judges’ cards.

She had even more success in the second round and caught Fryers with one particularly vicious left.

Three of the judges scored the round 10-8 in favour of the Turk which effectively left Fryers needing a knock-out in the last stanza.

Though it was never likely to happen Fryers did have a lot more success in finally landed scoring punches.

The pair are likely to be rivals for the foreseeable future and Fryers’ last round performance will give her confidence in future duels against the Turk.

Unfortunately, the final round scores were not displayed but they would not have impacted on the result.

It was the first ever silver medal Ireland has won in the history of these championships and takes the overall tally to 13 – 12 gold, one silver and seven bronze for Ireland’s female boxers at European championship level.