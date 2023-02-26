| 6.3°C Dublin

Ireland's Amy Broadhurst beat Germany&rsquo;s Leonie Muller to claim her second successive gold medal at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia. Expand

Ireland's Amy Broadhurst beat Germany’s Leonie Muller to claim her second successive gold medal at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia.

Ireland has claimed three gold medals at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgarian.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, World champion Amy Broadhurst and European silver medallist Tina Desmond all won their respective finals on unanimous 5-0 decisions in a tournament which is rated as the most prestigious in the world outside championship boxing.

