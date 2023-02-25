| 6°C Dublin

Close

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Tina Desmond to contest gold medal fights at Strandja Memorial in Sofia tomorrow

Kellie Harrington will box in the Strandja final in Sofia Expand

Close

Kellie Harrington will box in the Strandja final in Sofia

Kellie Harrington will box in the Strandja final in Sofia

Kellie Harrington will box in the Strandja final in Sofia

Sean McGoldrick

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, World champion Amy Broadhurst and European silver medallist Tina Desmond will all contest gold medal fights at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia tomorrow (Sunday).

The trio all won their respective semi-finals this afternoon courtesy of unanimous 5-0 decisions.

Most Watched

Privacy