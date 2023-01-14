Katie Taylor’s sensational victory over Amanda Serrano named Event of the Year in prestigious awards

HE Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano World title fight in Madison Square Garden last April has been named as the Event of the Year by Ring Magazine.

Though nominated, it was beaten for the Fight of the Year award by the Leigh Wood v Michael Conlan WBA World featherweight title.

This trilling contest also picked up the Round of the Year award for the explosive twelfth stanza in which Wood, who was trailing on points, knocked out the Belfast fighter to secure a sensational win In Nottingham last March.

The Ring Magazine awards are considered the most prestigious in boxing. They have selected a Fight of the Year since 1945 with Muhammed Ali winning it a record six times.

It is the first time a fight involving a British and an Irish boxer has scooped the award.

Even though the Taylor-Serrano contest missed out on the Fight of the Year award, it’s impact on the sport has been recognised by the publication.

It was the first-ever female fight to top the bill in the main hall in Madison Square Garden, the spiritual home of professional boxing.

It attracted a sell-out attendance of 19,187 and yielded $1.45m (€1.34m) in ticket sales and attracted a global audience of 1.5m on DAZN, which televised the contest.

The contest itself exceeded expectations with Taylor retaining her WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring lightweight titles on a split decision.

In their citation, Ring Magazine point out that uniquely the event out-duelled its male counterpart the same night: the Shakur-Stevenson-Oscar Valdez battle for the WBC and WBO super featherweight title in Las Vegas which drew a crowd of 10,102.

“Perhaps above all else is that Taylor-Serrano backed up what was advertised – the best female matchup on paper delivering an amazing fight. It’s been universally accepted as the 2022 Female Fight of the Year, but it was also so much more.

“The attention beforehand erased lines rarely crossed. There were no gimmicks. It was just two elite fighters, whether male or female, that the world wanted to see, and they not disappoint,” read the citation.

Meanwhile, at the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards last night the Taylor-Serrano fight was named as the ‘Magic Moment of the Year’ while European junior boxing champion Tadgh O’Donnell shared the Young Sportstar of the Year award with sprinter Israel Olatunde.

Meanwhile, at the first session of boxing at the IABA Elite championships in the National Stadium the most notable result was Daina Moorehouse’s unanimous 5-0 win over European bronze medallist Shannon Sweeney.

The Enniskerry boxer – who had a glittering underage career – is back in action in today’s session (3pm) when she meets Jennifer Lehane in the semi-final of the flyweight division.

European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers received a walk-over from Carly McNaul in the other flyweight semi-final.

World and European champion Amy Broadhurst meets fellow international Kaci Rock in the welterweight semi-final while European silver medallist Tina Desmond Olympian Michaela Walsh and is also in action today.