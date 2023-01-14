| 5.7°C Dublin

Katie Taylor’s sensational victory over Amanda Serrano named Event of the Year in prestigious awards

Katie Taylor (left) and Amando Serrano Expand

Sean McGoldrick

HE Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano World title fight in Madison Square Garden last April has been named as the Event of the Year by Ring Magazine.

Though nominated, it was beaten for the Fight of the Year award by the Leigh Wood v Michael Conlan WBA World featherweight title.

