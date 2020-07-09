Katie Taylor's rematch with Delfine Persoon in major doubt over contract snag

The proposed re-match between undefeated world champion Katie Taylor and former title holder Delfine Persoon is in jeopardy.

It had been anticipated that the Taylor v Persoon II showdown would be officially announced by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn tonight.

However Persoon's partner, manager and trainer Filiep Tampere has revealed that the deal for the August 22nd bout has fallen through.

"We had a deal, but now we don't have a deal and Delfine will not be fighting Katie Taylor," he told Independent.ie.

"Eddie Hearn is a very difficult man to deal with it. He keeps changing what we had agreed. Delfine has said enough is enough.

"Katie Taylor needs this fight more than Delfine. She has a full-time job. She can work seven days a week."

He confirmed that Matchroom had made three offers to him to entice Pearson to take on Taylor in the world title contest to be staged without an audience on Hearn's estate in Essex. They were willing to accept a reduced purse because there would be no ticket sales.

Tampere said the contract remained unsigned because of the last minute changes. "So at the moment there is no fight."

He declined to elaborate on what conditions Hearn wanted to change or whether they related to demands by the Taylor camp that both boxers sign up to a drug testing regime ahead of the showdown.

It remains to be seen whether the fight can be rescued at the eleventh hour. Hearn is a renowned deal maker and he can ill-afford to lose a second high-profile opponent.

Originally, nine-belt and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano was to be Taylor's opponent in Manchester last May but the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the postponement of the fight on two occasions.

Amid much acrimony Serrano eventually pulled out of the August 22nd bout and there is no chance of it being revived.

"It's not happening on August 22," said her US based promoter Lou DiBella. "There are no boxing gyms open or sparring in New York. Covid-19 is out of control in most states. She (Amanda) is not flying commercially at this time, across the ocean, to fight in Katie's promoter's back yard."

The original Taylor v Serrano fight would have been the most lucrative in the history of women's professional fighting with the Bray pugilist expected to earn in the region of €1.3m, including a portion of the UK pay-per view rights. Serrano was due to pick up a cheque for an estimated €300,000.

Though the purses would be reduced for the behind closed doors fight, Taylor would still be expected to earn the first-ever seven-figure sum in women'boxing.

With so much at stake there are likely to last-minute efforts to resolve the contract issues between the two camps and the promoter.

During this tiresome saga, Taylor has been training in her base in Connecticut in the United States. She hasn't been home since late January.

When Eddie Hearn tweeted earlier this week that the Taylor v Persoon fight was a runner, Taylor – who turned 34 earlier this month - commented 'Let's go'.

But for the moment at least it looks like she will be let down for the second time in a month.

In the event of Persoon sticking by her guns and declining the rematch, Hearn may recruit veteran Spanish lightweight Miriam Gutierrez for the August 22 fight card show.

The 37-year-old, who only turned professional in 2017, is unbeaten in her 13 fights and is the current WBA interim world champion and as such in entitled to get a shot against Taylor. But in terms of appeal she rates a poor third behind Serrano and Persoon.

Online Editors