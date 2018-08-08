Katie Taylor's October bout with Cindy Serraro switched from Chicago to Boston

Originally announced for Chicago on October 6, her promotion company Matchroom has opted to move the fight to a show in Boston featuring WBO middleweight champion, Billy Joe Saunders defending his title against unbeaten American Demetrius Andrade who hails from nearby Rhode Island.

The promoters will be hoping to entice the large Irish community in Boston to come out and support Taylor in her first fight in the city. She defends her WBA and IBF lightweight world titles against Puerto Rican-born Brooklyn-based Cindy Serraro.

The details of the Chicago show which Taylor was originally due to box on have been announced. It is a significant promotion for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation as it is their first American show which will be shown live on DAZA, the sports streaming service they have recently inked a multi-million dollar deal with.

Interestingly, the Chicago show will feature locally-based Jessica McCaskill, in her first fight since giving Katie Taylor her toughest contest in the pro ranks last December in London's York Hall.

Taylor has plans to have two fights before Christmas in the United States. It remains to be seen whether she can now fulfil this schedule. Last year, however, there was only a six and a half week break between her last two fights of the year.

Provided she successfully defends her two belts in Boston she will have another contest in late December – possibly a reunification bout against WBO title holder Rose Volante or else a clash against Heather Hardy, who is unbeaten in professional boxing and holds the WBC featherweight title and is also a big star in MMA.

