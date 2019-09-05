Katie Taylor is set to return to the ring on November 2 in the UK.

Katie Taylor's next fight confirmed for November 2 with move up in weight division on the cards

This will be her first fight since becoming the undisputed World lightweight champion following an epic contest against Belgium's Delfine Persoon in New York's Madison Square Garden last May.

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the fight date in an interview on Sky Sports. The undefeated Bray boxer will top the bill against a yet unnamed opponent.

While the Matchroom boss didn't reveal a venue the fight will almost certainly be held in London – possibly in the iconic York Hall.

In December 2017 Taylor became the first female boxer to headline a live Sky Sports boxing show. She beat Chicago based banker Jessica McCaskill who is in the frame to be Taylor's opponent again having rebooted her career in a super lightweight division and become a two-belt World champion in the 140lb division.

However, the Taylor camp are biding their time on a rematch against McCaskill and waiting until it is a fight for the undisputed super lightweight title - also known as the light welterweight title – before they engage with McCaskill again.

While unbeaten England lightweight Chantelle Cameron has repeatedly called out Taylor it looks like she will have to wait her turn before getting a chance to trade gloves with the undisputed World champion.

Taylor is likely to move up to the super lightweight division for her November 2 fight. Christina 'Black Mamba' Linardatou, who was raised in Greece but born in the Dominican Republic is emerging as her probable opponent.

Linardatou (31), who is is the reigning WBO super lightweight champion, signed a deal with top US promoter Lou DiBella last week.

Later this month he promotes the eagerly awaited clash between seven weight world title holder Amanda Serrano and current WBO featherweight holder Heather Hardy in New York. The winner is guaranteed a crack at Katie Taylor early in the New Year.

Katie Taylor’s promotion company Matchroom has already made contact with the Linardatou but the talks are understood to have stalled.

Due to Taylor’s profile in women’s boxing all opponents are now demanding huge purses in order to get into the ring to fight her but invariably deals get done.

As the Matchroom owner Eddie Hearn once remarked: ‘We eventually make them an offer they cannot refuse.’

The fact that Linardatou has signed with Lou DiBella makes the deal more likely to happen in time for the scheduled November 2 date.

Linardatou, who also held the World super featherweight title last year, suffered her only career defeat to Delfine Persoon in 2016.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Kildare born Brisbane based fighter Dennis Hogan has secured a money-spinning World title fight details of which will be announced in the next 48 hours.

Hogan was desperately unlucky not to have secured a sensational victory over defending WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia in his home city of Monterrey in Mexico last April.

The Munguia camp promised him a rematch but predictably reneged on the deal. But Hogan's brave performance caught the eye of boxing promoters and it looks certain that Hogan will have a third chance to secure a world title against a high profile opponent.

