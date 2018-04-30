Katie Taylor’s New York unification victory was almost called off hours before scheduled start time
Katie Taylor’s World championship unification fight in Brooklyn on Saturday night was in jeopardy hours before its scheduled start in the Barclays Centre, it has emerged, writes Sean McGoldrick.
Doctors were so concerned about a cold sore which Taylor’s opponent Victoria Noelia Bustos had, they considered stopping her from taking part.
“They were worried it could be infectious and therefore she wouldn’t be able to fight,” according to a source in the Matchroom organisation, who were promoting the show.
The start of the weigh-in on Friday was delayed by 45 minutes but Bustos was eventually allowed to participate.
She saw another doctor who was satisfied she could fight provided she saw a dermatologist. on Saturday morning.
The specialist cleared her to fight eight hours before the scheduled start of her bout against the Bray fighter, who knew little of the behind-the-scenes drama before the contest.
Online Editors
