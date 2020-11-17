Katie Taylor's latest world title fight generates over two million views

Katie Taylor, left, following her victory over Miriam Gutierrez at SSE Wembley Arena in London, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor’s world championship fight at the weekend drew more than two million views across the UK and Ireland.

For the first time Sky Sports made the full fight card, which included two other female world title fights, available to non-subscribers via multiple digital platforms including their YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

According to figures released by fight promoters Matchroom, Taylor’s emphatic win over Miriam Gutierrez generated more than 1.5m views on Facebook and 550,000 on Sky Sports’ YouTube live stream. Across Sky Sports’ website and apps there were 227,000 views, with over 600,000 viewers on Sky Sports’ TV platforms.

The figures are a major boost to women’s professional boxing at a time when the fighters are clamouring for improved purses.

Taylor continues to be the best paid female fighter in combat sport by a distance. It is estimated that she earned a guaranteed purse of €1.5m for Saturday’s fight in addition to a 60 per cent share of the boxers’ cut from pay-per-view sales in the USA and other areas of the world where the fight was streamed by DAZN.

Getting a fight against Taylor is also a guaranteed money spinner for the challenger. Gutierrez secured a record purse of €300,000. All other female boxers still earn a virtual pittance compared to their male counterparts.

Commenting on this disparity last week Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said: "Every fight will be paid in relation to the commercial value it delivers for the show. That’s equality as far as I am concerned."

He believes that though progress has been made in promoting women’s boxing, the ‘job is still only half done.'

"This huge audience got to see a great night of boxing and a performance of pound-for-pound quality. Together with these great athletes we will continue to push the boundaries."

Meanwhile, in the wake of her latest triumph Ring Magazine has named Taylor as the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.

Regarded as the bible of boxing, the magazine only started publishing female ranking lists earlier this year.

Double Olympic gold medallist and unbeaten middle and super middleweight title world champion Claressa Shields was their original choice as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

But in their latest ranking Taylor gets the coveted number one slot.

"Shields has more hardware, but six of the eight titles she’s won were vacant. Meanwhile, Taylor fights in a much deeper division. Katie has wins over two current pound-for-pounds, including one (Jessica McCaskill) who is the undisputed champion two divisions above her. Some will see it controversial, but Taylor has clearly beat better fighters than Shields," said a member of the magazine’s judging panel.

Online Editors