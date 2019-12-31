Katie Taylor's historic €1million New York showdown as Hearn eyes 'ground-breaking' bout

KATIE Taylor is set to make more history this spring by becoming the first female boxer to headline at New York's Madison Square Garden, the worldwide mecca of professional boxing.

Her promoter Eddie Hearn has reiterated his ambition of securing a mega top-of-the bill showdown between Taylor and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano in MGS in April.

The undefeated Bray fighter could gross a purse of over one million dollars – the first-ever seven-figure payout in women's professional boxing – if the clash gets the green light.

But it remains to be seen whether Serrano – who is due to take part in an MMA fight in her native Puerto Rico in January – will accept the challenge.

While she has signed a contract for a fight against Taylor and repeatedly stated she is interested in challenging the Irish woman, there is scepticism in boxing circles as to whether she will ever get into the ring with Taylor.

But the ever pragmatic Hearn, who once said that the way to tie down a fighter is to make them a financial offer they cannot refuse, is pressing ahead with tentative plans for a Taylor v Serrano clash in April.

At the moment there are three Saturday nights available – April 11, 18 and 25 – in MSG.

The flamboyant British promoter told iFL TV: "My aim for Katie Taylor is for her to become one of the biggest stars in sport. Forget female or male, just a star of the sport, to give her the credibility, and get her the money that would be ground-breaking in the sport and an amount I want her to walk away with.

"I think Serrano has to be next and I think it will be. I think that should come in April and that should come in New York. I think that could be the first all-female main event to headline at the Garden. It's a monstrous fight.

"I take Katie's career very seriously. I'm incredibly emotionally invested in her career because I feel like everything is a challenge with what we are doing. I'm very motivated to deliver for her," said Hearn, who is believed to be finalising a new contract with the Bray boxer at the moment.

Taylor, who had to give up her recently secured WBO light welterweight world title because the organisation does not allow any boxer to hold two titles at the same time, is due to return to her training base in Connecticut shortly to begin preparations for what could be the biggest year yet in her pro career.

Originally, she was planning to have three so-called super fights in 2020 against Serrano, a rematch against Delfine Persoon and a showdown against undefeated welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus.

But Persoon's shock decision to chase a place on the Belgian boxing teams for the Tokyo Olympics next summer means that a clash against her is unlikely to happen next year.

Hearn conceded that a realistic target would be to land two of the three fights.

"Persoon going to the Olympics is a bit of a 'gutter'. Let her do her thing. First thing first, let's lock in this Serrano fight. Everybody seems to want the fight. I think Amanda is doing an MMA fight in January. Let her do that and let's make this fight in April. It's a wonderful fight."

