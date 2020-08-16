Katie Taylor's future plans to change after biggest-ever upset in women's boxing

Katie Taylor, left, and Jessica McCaskill during their WBA Lightweight World Title fight at York Hall in London back in December 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie Taylor’s future boxing plans will have to be revised after the sport witnessed arguably its biggest-ever upset on Saturday night.

Chicago-based investment banker Jessica McCaskill, who was beaten by Taylor in a World title fight in London in December 2017, fashioned a shock win over Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight world champion in a purpose-built ring in downtown, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Thirty-five-year-old McCaskill, who is already a unified super lightweight champion, won a majority decision on scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95. It means she now holds six World belts.

The fight was being promoted as the first semi-final of a four-woman tournament to crown the greatest pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. The other semi-final is next Saturday's re-match between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

Expand Close Norwegian boxer Cecilia Braekhus REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Norwegian boxer Cecilia Braekhus

Provided Taylor wins the re-match her next opponent is now likely to be McCaskill rather than Braekhus as had been widely predicted.

At one level it will be an easier fight to make as Taylor would have less weight to make up.

In her last fight she won the WBO version of the World super lightweight title but subsequently had to relinquish the belt as, under WBO rules, fighters are not allowed to simultaneously hold world titles in two different weights.

The fight might be more trickier from a business perspective. Whereas Braekhus had a promotional contract with Matchroom as does Taylor, McCaskill is independently promoted in the US. However, she indicated immediately after the biggest win of her career that she wants to be the first fighter to beat the Bray pugilist.

“I think Katie really underestimated Persoon the last time. I hope she’s on her discipline and her skills this time and comes out with the win because I want to be the one who beats her," she said.

It is probable that there was a rematch clause in the fight contract which would give Braekhus the option of a re-match against McCaskill.

But immediately after the fight the 38-year-old Norwegian, who was the first woman to unify all four major title belts in any weight division in 2014, strongly hinted that she would retire.

"If this is my last fight, I can leave women's boxing and say I was a part of this. I was a part of taking women’s boxing to this level and that will be my biggest achievement of all," she said.

"I’ve done so much and I miss my friends, my family. Women’s boxing is just in an amazing place right now, so they’ll do fine without me,” said Braekhus who was undefeated in 36 fights and was attempting to surpass Joe Louis’s all-time record of 25 consecutive successful title defences.

The McCaskill story is the archetypical rag-to-riches tale. Raised by her grandmother, she experienced homelessness as a child in St Louis. Now she is a successful merchant banker in Chicago.

"This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself even though she was really weird. And for the me now that sacrifices everything to put this sport first and make a difference," she added.

Online Editors