Katie Taylor's first professional fight on Irish soil will take place on April 14

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn confirmed that the much anticipated clash has been set for the second Saturday of April.

An official announcement is likely to be made next week when Taylor’s opponent will be named. Since turning professional in late 2016, Taylor has fought in three countries, England, Wales and the United States and four cities, London, Manchester, New York and Cardiff;chalked up eight wins on the spin and captured and defended the WBA lightweight World crown.

Two South American boxers have emerged as the front runners to face Taylor in the Dublin unification fight which will be shown live on Sky Sports and on the Showtime Sports Channel in the United States. The IBF title holder Victoria Bustos from Argentina, remains the front runner but the previously unheralded Brazilian Rose Volante has emerged as a contender as well.

She is the newly crowned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) lightweight title holder, having taken the belt on December 22. Bustos (28) has been the IBF world champion since 2013 and she has won 18 of her 22 fights. But she never fought outside her native Argentina and never stopped an opponent.

