KATIE Taylor’s dream fight against Amanda Serrano in Croke Park next summer remains on target even though the Puerto Rican is committed to another fight in the interim.

The World Boxing Association today ordered a unification title fight between Serrano and the current WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz. The pair were given 30 days to negotiate a deal before the fight goes to a 50/50 purse bid.

Serrano holds the other three World belts at 126lb and a victory over Mexican native Cruz would make her the undisputed featherweight champion. Katie Taylor is the reigning undisputed lightweight champion (135lb).

Read More

Securing undisputed champion status would enhance Serrano’s bargaining power ahead of the negotiations for a Croke Park rematch against the unbeaten Taylor.

Furthermore, Serrano would retain her featherweight belts even if she lost to Taylor, whereas if the Bray fighter is beaten in Croke Park she surrenders her belt.

Even though she is the champion, Cruz will be the underdog. Serrano has already indicated she will take the fight.

Read More

Following the WBA announcement, she thanked her promotion company MVP (Most Valuable Promotion) headed by Jake Paul and WBA for what she described as ‘this amazing opportunity’ before adding:

“I want to go from this unification to my rematch in Ireland vs Katie. My entire career I’ve done these weight jumps. I’m That person.”

It is likely that the title fight between Serrano and Cruz will take place early in the New Year, leaving her with plenty of time to prepare for her showdown against Taylor which is unlikely to take place before May 2023.

Matchroom have committed to staging Taylor’s next fight in Croke Park, regardless of her opponent is.

Serrano probably senses she could miss out on an opportunity to secure her financial future if her team do not negotiate a deal with Matchroom for a stadium fight in Dublin.

As company chairman, Eddie Hearn indicated at the weekend there will only be ONE home-coming fight for Katie Taylor in Croke Park.