‘We haven’t got anything handed to us’ – Katie Taylor relishing showdown with Serrano as fighters weigh in

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at the weigh-in ahead of their fight in New York. Image credit: Sportsfile.

KATIE Taylor and Amanda Serrano have successfully weighed in ahead of their mega fight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The undefeated Taylor, who will be defending her undisputed lightweight title for the sixth time, tipped the scales at 134.6lbs.

Serrano, who has fought at weights as diverse as super flyweight and light welterweight was exactly a pound lighter at 133.6. The lightweight weight limit is 135lb.

There was a boisterous atmosphere inside the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden as thousands of Irish and Puerto Rican fans attended the public weigh-in.

It is estimated that 4,000 fans from Ireland have made the trip for the sell-out contest between the number one and two rated pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Taylor said she wanted to hear the words… ‘still the lightweight champion of the world’ at the end of tomorrow night’s fight. She was introduced by Irish wrestling star Becky Lynch who declared that the ‘fighting Irish are taking over.’

Everything is now ready for the contest in which Taylor, despite never being beaten since turning professional in 2016, is the bookies underdog.

She insists that her training camp in Connecticut under the supervision of coach Ross Enamait went ‘brilliantly.’ Irish fighters Amy Broadhurst and Myles Casey were flown to the US to spar with Taylor.

They were specifically chosen to mimic the style of Amanda Serrano, who boxes from a southpaw stance. In the past some of Taylor’s most troublesome opponent stretching back to the Olympic final in 2012 have been against southpaw opponents.

Taylor and Serrano have met on numerous occasions during fight week and there is no visible animosity between them.

But Taylor emphasised their relationship is purely professional.

“Well, I wasn’t sitting down having dinner with her but obviously you’re involved with her at press conferences. She seems very respectful. She seems like a great person.

“I have no badness towards her whatever. She’s just here to fight as well. I don’t think she’s a trash talker in any way. She says she’s just here for business.”

Both hail from working class backgrounds and from countries which despite their size have a rich tradition in boxing.

“It’s funny we come from two very small nations that are very strong boxing nations. She’s coming from the heritage of Miguel Cotto, and Felix Trinidad. I’m coming from the likes of Barry McGuigan, Steve Collins, and Wayne McCullough.

“There are definitely a lot of similarities between us. There are a lot of differences as well. But we both love our sport. We haven’t got anything handed to us that’s for sure. We’ve worked very hard behind the scenes for many years.

“I don’t think either of us are really interested in all the media side of things, but we’re just interested in being the best fighter in the world.

“She’s been around a long, long time under the radar for a long time as well, and this is her moment on Saturday night.”