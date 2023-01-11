| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Ring Magazine nominate Taylor v Serrano as Fight of the Year 2022

Amanda Serrano (right) and Katie Taylor during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York last April. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Amanda Serrano (right) and Katie Taylor during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York last April. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amanda Serrano (right) and Katie Taylor during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York last April. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amanda Serrano (right) and Katie Taylor during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York last April. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Katie Taylor has broken through another glass ceiling in boxing with Ring Magazine nominating her epic clash against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden last April as the 2022 Fight of the Year.

Former Irish team-mate Michael Conlan is vying for the same award. His world title clash against Leigh Woods in Nottingham last summer is also one of four fights nominated by the prestigious publication for the award.

Most Watched

Privacy