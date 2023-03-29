Tickets for Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight against Chantelle Cameron on May 20 at the 3Arena in Dublin will go on general sale next Wednesday April 5.

They will cost between €80 for the cheapest and €1,500 for a VIP ringside seat.

The other range of prices are €100, €140, €250, €500 and €750. It is expected that between eight and nine thousand tickets will be on sale for the show.

Taylor (22-0, 6KOs) was initially slated to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles on the same date in a rematch against Amanda Serrano but the Puerto Rican was ruled out due to injury.

Instead, in her first professional fight on home soil, Taylor moves up up to super lightweight and challenges Cameron (17-0, 8KOs) for the Northampton fighter’s five world titles at the 3Arena.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said the Bray fighter.

“It’s two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now, so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin on May 20.”

Taylor defeated Serrano in April last year via a narrow split decision as the first female fight to headline New York’s famed Madison Square Garden fully justified the hype.

It is anticipated that there will be brisk demand for tickets to see Taylor’s first professional fight on Irish soil.

Two Kildare fighters, WBO world champion Dennis Hogan and undefeated lightweight Gary Cully will fight on the show while the once uncrowned queen of women’s pro boxing Cecilia Braekhus will also be in action on the bill which will be shown live on the DAZN steaming service.

The tickets will be sold via the Ticketmaster website.