Chantelle Cameron was having a bath 19 days ago when her mobile phone went into meltdown.

She had no inkling her professional boxing career was about to change forever.

On the other side of the Atlantic Katie Taylor had just broken a habit of a lifetime.

In an Instagram post the Bray fighter had called out Cameron, the undefeated super lightweight World champion, to fight her in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20.

Cameron had long sought a fight with the undefeated and undisputed light weight champion of the world. And here was Taylor presenting her with a once in a lifetime opportunity to fulfil her dream. It was akin to having all her Christmas mornings being rolled into one.

“I had just got home from a training camp in Manchester and was having a bath. The next thing my phone starting pinging. Everyone was sending me this post from Katie and I was a bit shocked.”

Within ten days the fight was made and regardless of the outcome, Cameron’s life will never to be the same again. She has hit the jackpot.

The pair clashed before in the semi-final of 2011 European Union amateur championships. Taylor won easily. Cameron was still a novice boxer particularly at international level.

“I had about ten fights (at the time) and it was my second international.

“I was a bit starstruck when I faced her, especially as I was so new to boxing. And I had Savannah Marshall and Nicola Adams (England team-mates) basically telling me she is God in boxing. It was a privilege (to fight her) so early in my amateur career.”

Even though Cameron will face a hostile reception in Dublin for Taylor’s professional debut on Irish soil, she hopes she gets ‘a fair crack of the whip.’

“At the end of the day I’m showing I’m a proper fighter because I’m putting everything on the line. I could have had a defence, an easy fight.

“But Katie deserves this homecoming anyway and the fact it will be such a good fight, I am glad to be a part of it.”

She didn’t hesitate for a second when offered the chance. Indeed, within an hour of Taylor’s Instagram post Cameron had accepted the challenge.

“There was no hesitation. I want to fight the best and I want to end my career in boxing with the chance of saying I boxed the best and the best is Katie Taylor. This is my own legacy and making my career how I want it to go. It was a no-brainer.”

Thirty-one year old Cameron believes Taylor (36) has some weaknesses but dismisses the notion that the Bray fighter is past her best despite the age difference.

“We are going in there preparing for the very best of Katie. We’re not looking for any dip or age issue. That’s not really relevant,” said Cameron.

Tickets for the Taylor v Cameron fight go on sale next week.