| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

‘My phone starting pinging. Everyone was sending me this post from Katie and I was a bit shocked’

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre Expand
Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre Expand

Close

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre

/

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn, centre

Sean McGoldrick

Chantelle Cameron was having a bath 19 days ago when her mobile phone went into meltdown.

She had no inkling her professional boxing career was about to change forever.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy