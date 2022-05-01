'Monumental, inspiring and historic' - the world and The Rock react to Katie Taylor's famous win

Katie Taylor is now 21-0 as a professional. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie Taylor extended her winning professional record to 21-0 with a dramatic comeback win against Amanda Serrano on Saturday night in New York.

Despite being under heavy pressure from the Puerto Rican midway through the bout at Madison Square Garden, the Olympic champion rallied in impressive style to dominate the finale and eke out a close split decision victory.

Taylor is now hoping to cap her legendary career with a rematch on home soil, but for the moment she is able to bask in another fantastic win- which has caught the attention of media around the world.

Writing in The Guardian, Donald McRae wrote that the fight was an 'exhilarating but brutal battle which left both women cut and bleeding and forced to call upon incredible reserves of courage and desire'.

"An electrifying atmosphere inside the Garden, with the Irish and the Puerto Rican fans swept away by a contest which deserved comparison with some of the most exalted fights held in this famous old arena, never flagged. Taylor and Serrano outstripped even that intensity in a bout of fluctuating fortunes and staggering intensity," he added.

The megafight was hailed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as 'overdue and inspiring'.

"What a monumental, defining and historic night in boxing. Been enjoying this build up. So happy for and proud of Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and all the women of boxing," he tweeted.

Writing for ESPN.com, Michael Rothstein said that the final round summed up the tense and tight contest.

"Saturday's bout ended with a 10th round encapsulating what so much of the fight had been: a back-and-forth clash in which neither fighter had too much of an edge from round to round. In a close fight of conflicting styles, each fighter had strong moments where they showed why they have been considered two of the greatest fighters in the world."

Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press wrote that the exciting fight proved that women's boxing can compete with the men's game in terms of selling a fight to the public.

"Minutes after they traded punches during a slugfest of a final round, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano embraced each other and the moment.

"With most of the sold-out crowd that watched the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden still standing, Serrano delivered a message.

“Women can sell, women can fight and we put on a hell of a show,” Serrano said.

"All three were true on a historic night for women’s boxing.

"In the same arena where Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali fought the “Fight of the Century” in 1971, Taylor and Serrano made sure they won’t soon be forgotten at Madison Square Garden.

“People will absolutely be talking about myself and Amanda Serrano for years and years to come,” Taylor said."

In Ring magazine, boxing's premier publication, Joseph Santoliquito summed Taylor's win up succinctly: "In the end, Taylor’s extra grit, mixed in with some strategic smarts, won out."