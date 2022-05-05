Amanda Serrano, right, punches Ireland's Katie Taylor during the eighth round of a world lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden in New York last Saturday

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has pledged his support for a Katie Taylor homecoming fight against Amanda Serrano in Croke Park in October.

“Certainly, my door will be open and I’m willing to engage in trying to make that happen. I think it would be phenomenal to see Katie fight in Ireland and in Croke Park if possible. Irish people want to see that happen,” he said.

The Minster who was speaking at the launch Sport Ireland’s review into the Tokyo Olympics acknowledges there were obstacles to overcome if the rematch was to go ahead in Dublin.

“There are the broader complications as we know that have affected the hosting of fights over the past six years,” he said.

"But if it is possible and there are other specialists who will obviously have input into that, but I would love the Irish public to be able to see Katie fight at home.

“We’ve all followed her story over the years and she’s still at the pinnacle of success and it would be great to see her fight her,” added the Minister who congratulated Taylor on her retaining her undisputed lightweight crown after an epic battle in Madison Square Garden last Saturday night.

“She’s one of our best athletes and a leading light in women’s sport. We absolutely support her and hope she can fight in Ireland. Obviously, there are a number of factors dependent on that happening, insurance being one,” he acknowledged.