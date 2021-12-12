‘Mandatory challenges are always tricky’ – Undisputed world champion Katie Taylor reflects on 20th career win

Katie Taylor, right, lands a punch on Firuza Sharipova during their Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie Taylor summed up her performance last night better than anybody.

“It was not a master class by any means. But all I needed to do was to get the win and I’m looking at bigger names next year.

“It was ok. But a win is a win; these opponents can be nearly banana skin type opponents as well. Mandatory challenges are always tricky,” she acknowledged.

She was speaking at the after-fight press conference in Liverpool having successfully defending her status as the undisputed World lightweight champion for a fifth time.

Even unbeaten World champions have to be pragmatic on occasions.

Taylor described her opponent Firuza Sharipova was ‘awkward.’

“She was holding a lot inside as well and it was it harder to get my shots off inside.”

But she shot down the fanciful idea put forward by a Kazakh journalist that she would offer Sharipova a rematch.

He cited the fact that there was a rematch clause in their contract. But the reality is that rematch clauses only come into play when the favourite is beaten.

“I wouldn’t say I’m considering a rematch, but I knew coming into this fight that she was a great fighter, technically very good,” the 35-year-old said.

"She was a good amateur as well, so I was expecting a tough challenge tonight. Everybody else was overlooking this opponent but we certainly weren’t.

“I thought it was a convincing win so I wouldn’t say we are considering a rematch. But she is a great fighter and I had a lot of respect for her coming into this fight as well.”

The view in the Taylor camp is the prospect of taking on Amanda Serrano in the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing in Madison Square Garden next April will see the Bray boxer back at her best.

There is an acknowledgment that though Taylor has never looked in danger of being beaten this year her performances have dipped.

“When you keep great fighters as a certain level it is difficult (for them) to stay motivated and you can make a mistake. So, she (Katie) had to go through (Jennifer) Han (her previous opponent) and Sharipova in 12 weeks,” said Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

“I know she is always motivated and stuff like that, but the reality is there is a difference between preparing for an Amanda Serrano and preparing for Han and Sharapova.

“She won virtually every round of the fight against a tough, rugged challenger and I know you are going to see the very best of Katie when she knows and has to rise to the challenge of a Serrano.

“I’m just happy because we have seen so many fights recent fall apart recently because people get beat when they switch off and don’t focus and that is not in Katie’s vocabulary.”

Taylor concurred: “When you are in there with the best fighters you definitely rise to the occasion as well.”

Least it be forgotten, Amanda Serrano faces the same challenge next weekend in Tampa as Taylor overcame in Liverpool last night.

She has to beat a former Taylor opponent Miriam Gutierrez in order to clear the final hurdle before the showdown against the Bray fighter can be confirmed.