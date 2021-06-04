Manager Eddie Hearn eyes home fight for Katie Taylor

Eddie Hearn says that Katie Taylor will have a home bout in the future. Photo: Sportsfile

KATIE Taylor’s dream of fighting in Ireland is back in play.

“I really believe that the fight in Ireland is inevitable,” said Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom, which has promoted Taylor since she turned professional in 2016.

“She is the absolute boss and I’m petrified of her. So, basically, I do whatever she says, and I know she wants to do it," he said.

However, he virtually ruled out the prospect of next year’s likely clash between Taylor and Amanda Serrano being staged in Croke Park, with Madison Square Garden the favourite.

Taylor is set for a new, more financially lucrative, phase of her career following confirmation of a new five-year, multi-million-euro deal between Matchroom and the global sports streaming company DAZN, which will have exclusive rights to stream her fights worldwide.

Hearn also revealed her next fight will be in September, likely in Leeds.