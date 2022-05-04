Ireland's Katie Taylor, right, and Amanda Serrano trade punches during the third round of their lightweight world championship bout at Madison Square Garden in New York

A record audience of 1.5 million worldwide watched the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano showdown in Madison Square Garden last Saturday night.

According to figures released by the DAZN – who streamed the fight - the epic contest was the most watched female headlined boxing broadcast in history.

Fans tuned in from more than 170 countries and the company claim that the DAZN app was the highest grossing sports app globally last weekend as well as the most downloaded sports app in Ireland.

The US and the UK saw the most fans tune in while Spain, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, and Brazil rounded out the top ten. The fight was watched live by a sell-out attendance of 19,187.

Katie Taylor described the night as “a special, special moment.”

“Everyone was talking about this fight being the biggest in women’s boxing history, but I think it actually exceeded everything that people were talking about,” she said.

"This was a special, special moment. I think that both myself and Amanda have broken down so many barriers in the last few years in our sport. I love my sport and I want to keep making history.”

Said her opponent Amanda Serrano; “We won. We won for equality. We won for fair pay. We won for boxing. We won for women. We won for young girls. So I raise my hand as a champion, no matter what the outcome of one fight was.”

The CEO of the DAZN Group Shay Segev described the Madison Square Garden show as a triumph for women’s boxing and for DAZN.

“Promoting women’s sport is central to our mission – far beyond being part of our social impact agenda,” he said.

"We have always seen it as a real commercial opportunity for DAZN and Saturday’s fight confirmed that. The fight’s incredible viewing figures and new subscriber numbers are evidence of widespread popularity and will move the conversation in the right direction.”

Joseph Markovski the executive vice-President of DAZN described the promotion as a ‘watershed moment that further catapulted women’s boxing into the mainstream.

Describing Katie Taylor as the greatest Irish athlete of all time, Eddie Hearn boss of Matchroom who promoted the fight paid tribute to Taylor who has changed the face of women’s professional boxing.

“She is such a humble individual and such an inspiration to the next generation of female boxing talent,” he said.

A private company, DAZN do not release details of the number of subscribers they have in each country.

Boxing’s migration to a pay-per-view model has unquestionably boosted the earning power of boxers, though the female still lag way behind their male counterpart.

The downside of the pay-per-view model is that the sport has lost its appeal to the wider public.

It is interesting to note that 20 million viewers tuned into the BBC coverage of Barry McGuigan World championship title fight in London in 1985.