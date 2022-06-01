Katie Taylor’s victory over Amanda Serrano grossed over €1.3m in ticket sales

Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Picture by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano World title fight in Madison Square Garden in April grossed an astonishing €1.3m in tickets sales.

The sell-out crowd of 19,187 paid $1,450,180.60 (€1,363,090.65) to see the historic fight according to a report on the boxing website Boxing Scene.

It was the highest grossing live gate for a boxing event in Madison Square Garden since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Negotiations are continuing to stage a rematch between the pair in Croke Park on either September 24 or October 1.

However, the talks reached an impasse last week. MMA star and former World boxing champion Holly Holm has now emerged as the front runner to face Taylor in Croke Park.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn confirmed yesterday that executives from the company had met Croke Park officials about staging an autumn fight. The project has been backed by the government through Sports Minister Jack Chambers.

It remains to be seen whether the Serrano camp can be persuaded to commit to the Dublin fight within the next three weeks when the contracts needs to be signed.

But the tickets sales from the first fight underline how big a box office hit a rematch would be.

Katie Taylor’s purse for the fight is believed to have been just shy of $2m while Serrano received her first ever $1m-plus purse.

The fight which Taylor won on a split decision having survived a torrid fifth round reached a global audience of 1.5 million on the DAZN streaming service.

“April 30th was a shining moment for women’s boxing and an historic night at MSG. In front of a sold-out Garden crowd Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano delivered what many consider to be the fight of the year,” Joel Fisher, executive vice-president of marquee events for MSG told Boxing Scene.

It was Taylor’s third appearance in MSG but her first as a top of the bill attraction.

Even though Serrano lives only a 20-minute train journey from the famed Manhattan venue it was her first time to box in the main centre. She previously fought at the smaller Hulu Theater in the MSG complex.