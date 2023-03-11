Katie Taylor finally looks destined to fulfil her dream of fighting in Dublin following confirmation tonight that she faces undisputed World super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on May 20.

The announcement was made by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn at a show in Liverpool in the presence of Cameron. Taylor is based in Connecticut and didn’t make the trip. But she deserved virtually all the credit for making the fight happen.

In the wake of Amanda Serrano’s predictable decision not to come to Dublin for a rematch against Taylor on May 20 it looked like Katie’s dream of a homecoming fight in Ireland was fading rapidly.

However, in a surprise intervention on social media Taylor declaring she wanted to fight Cameron.

In a post on Instagram she said: “Let’s get it done @EddieHearn, this homecoming has waited long enough! @3arenadublin is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th. Let’s go @chancam91, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two-weight undisputed champ.”

Chantelle, who has chased a fight with Taylor for most of her professional career accepted the challenge within an hour, leaving Eddie Hearn with little option but to organise it for Mayo 20

The fight gives Taylor an opportunity to cement her status as the greatest female fighter of all time by becoming an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

However, it will also be probably her toughest-ever fight as she will be moving up to the 140lb division.

But on the plus side her four lightweight belts are not up for grabs. So, regardless of the outcome the Bray fighter will remain the undisputed lightweight champions which leaves the door open for Taylor v Serrano II in the autumn.

"Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said Taylor. “It's two undefeated, reigning Undisputed World Champions going up against each other and I believe that's the first time that's ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I'm delighted it's happening and I'm looking forward to becoming a two-weight Undisputed Champion in Dublin on May 20.

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I’m no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie’s backyard for her homecoming is massive. I’m glad to be a part of history again like I was in Abu Dhabi.

"I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. The fight will be electric. We both are experienced, we are both game and we are both are coming to win.

“To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me. To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.”

“For the first time in her career Katie Taylor called an opponent out because that’s how important this moment is for her,” said Eddie Hearn.

“She called out in my opinion the most dangerous test in boxing for her at this time – the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron. This fight has been talked about for many years and we always said that when the timing was right Katie would have no problem accepting the challenge. “

There will be an announcement later about when tickets will go on sale. There is no details yet about what price they will be.

In 2019, Katie Taylor beat Greek native Christina Linardatou, then the defending WBO World super lightweight, in the Manchester Arena.

However, the Bray fighter had to relinquish the belt because under WBO rules no fighter is allowed to hold World belts in the two different weights. Taylor was already the WBO lightweight champion at the time.

Aged 31, Cameron made her professional debut in 2017. She was crowned World undisputed light welterweight champion last November when she dethroned the defending champion Jessica McCaskill, a former Taylor opponent, in Abu Dhabi. She is unbeaten in the pro ranks with 17 wins, eight inside the distance.

Taylor beat Cameron in the semi-final of the lightweight division at the 2011 European amateur championships.