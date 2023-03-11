| 9°C Dublin

breaking Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight against Chantelle Cameron confirmed for May 20 at 3Arena

Katie Taylor is ready to move up a weight division to take on Chantelle Cameron on May 20

Sean McGoldrick

Katie Taylor finally looks destined to fulfil her dream of fighting in Dublin following confirmation tonight that she faces undisputed World super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on May 20.

The announcement was made by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn at a show in Liverpool in the presence of Cameron. Taylor is based in Connecticut and didn’t make the trip. But she deserved virtually all the credit for making the fight happen.

