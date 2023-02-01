| 7.9°C Dublin

breaking Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight against Amanda Serrano to be staged at 3Arena on May 20

Sean McGoldrick

The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will take place in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20.

The dream of a homecoming fight for the World champion in Croke Park fell through because promoter Matchroom was not willing to meet the GAA’s rent cost for the stadium.

