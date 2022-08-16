Katie Taylor's fight with Cris Cyborg moves step closer as MMA star confirmed to make boxing debut next month

Katie Taylor’s next mooted opponent Cris Cyborg is making her long-awaited professional boxing debut in her native Brazil next month.

The Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion has confirmed that she will face fellow countrywomen Simone Silva on September 25 in her native city of Curitiba, Brazil. She made her UFC debut in 2016 in the same stadium.

Cyborg is one of the most decorated MMA fighters ever. She is the only MMA fighter in history, male or female, to become a Grand Slam champion, holding world championships across four major mixed martial arts promotions.

The 37-year-old superstar has long expressed her desire to embark on a new chapter in her career in professional boxing and this is the first step.

The odds are that if she wins the fight in Brazil she will secure a fight against Taylor, the undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion of the world which will possibly take place in Las Vegas in November or December.

From a marketing point of view, the fight is an easy sell as its pits arguably the two greatest females in combat sport against each other. It is tailor-made for Las Vegas.

From a boxing perspective the fight is less credible, and it is doubtful if Taylor will put her four lightweight belts on the line even though she will be the overwhelming favourite given her superior boxing ring craft.

But it is a guaranteed multi-million dollar earner for both fighters and keeps Taylor occupied while she awaits news of whether her dream rematch against Amanda Serrano in Croke Park next summer can be successfully negotiated.

However, Cyborg needs to win the fight in Brazil before negotiations with the Taylor camp can proceed to a deal.