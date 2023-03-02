| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

latest Katie Taylor wants May 20 homecoming fight against world welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor is ready to move up a weight division to take on Chantelle Cameron on May 20 Expand

Close

Katie Taylor is ready to move up a weight division to take on Chantelle Cameron on May 20

Katie Taylor is ready to move up a weight division to take on Chantelle Cameron on May 20

Katie Taylor is ready to move up a weight division to take on Chantelle Cameron on May 20

Sean McGoldrick

Katie Taylor wants to fight undisputed light welterweight world champion Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on May 20.

In her first comment on the long-drawn out saga about her home coming fight Taylor said she was willing to face Cameron on May 20 in Dublin.

Most Watched

Privacy