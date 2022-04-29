Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano: Money finally breaks the deadlock for a bout six years in the making

Finally, after one of the longest courtships in the history of boxing, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will share the ring in Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who played a pivotal role in putting the deal together, once told me that ultimately money solves everything when it comes to boxing. And in this case, he was right.

The Taylor/Serrano fight is a seminal moment, not just for female fighters, but for boxing in general.

What is happening is rare: a showdown between the number one pound-for-pound fighter (Taylor) and the number two, Serrano.

The last time something comparable happened was in 2008 when Manny Pacquiao (No 1) beat Juan Manuel Marquez (No 2) by split decision.

From the moment Taylor turned professional after a disastrous Olympics in Rio in 2016, she has set her sights on Serrano, then a well-established

professional.

Unlike Taylor, the Puerto Rican-born fighter, who came to New York with her family when she was a few months old, had a short amateur career.

Having followed her sister Cindy into a local gym in Brooklyn, run by Cindy’s future husband Jordan Maldonado, Amanda won the New York Golden Gloves amateur title in 2008. Less than a year later, at the age of 21, she made her pro debut.

Maldonado is a controversial figure, but he deserves credit for how he managed the courtship with Taylor. Like all female professional fighters, Serrano was unable to make a living from the purses she earned.

As late as January 2017, Serrano – then a five-weight World champion – picked up just $17,500 for a victory over Yazmin Rivas, even though the fight was televised by Showtime.

Maldonado sensed that a fight with Taylor offered the Serrano camp a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make real money. And he played hardball.

The first contact between the camps came in 2018, when Taylor outclassed Cindy in a one-sided bout in Boston. This was to have been a precursor to a fight between Katie and Amanda later that year.

It never happened.

Once Taylor beat Delfine Persoon, in Madison Square Garden in June 2019, to become the undisputed World lightweight champion, her next obvious fight was against Serrano.

Serrano’s then-promoter, Lou DiBella, had been co-promoting some of her fights with Hearn with the plan of an eventual fight with Taylor.

That included a bout against Heather Hardy in September 2019.

The winner was supposed to fight Taylor.

Eventually, just as the Covid-19 pandemic struck, it was announced – on March 6, 2020 – that the Taylor-Serrano fight would take place on May 2 in the Manchester Arena.

ESPN reported that Serrano’s purse would be a six-figure sum.

Inevitably, the Manchester fight was postponed due to the pandemic. Not surprisingly, an attempt to stage the fight in Hearn’s back garden in Essex later that summer fell though.

Maldonado pulled out of the fight, citing a low purse figure, which a source told ESPN was nearly $300,000. The budget for the show was been cut because there was no spectators allowed.

Relationships between the two camps plummeted. Meanwhile, Taylor won a rematch against Persoon that summer, while Serrano didn’t fight again until December 2020.

For a while, the most wanted fight in women’s boxing looked like being an unfulfilled pipe dream.

Everything changed in April of last year, when Serrano expressed an interest in fighting on a Jake Paul undercard. The YouTuber and social influencer was now attempting to become a boxer.

At the time, Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian were in talks with Showtime about a partnership, and they wanted a high-profile female fighter on the card. Paul later confessed that he didn’t know who Serrano was at the time. But they developed a rapport.

He was shocked at how poorly she was paid. A month later Serrano left DiBella and became the first client of Paul and Bidarian’s newly formed MVP Promotions.

Straight away, they indicated they wanted to fight Taylor.

So began the first of at least 50 conversations between Hearn and Bidarian to try and put a deal together.

From the start, Bidarian insisted that Serrano’s purse would be at least $1m dollars. It is safe to assume that Taylor’s purse is probably twice that figure.

Even Maldonado was sceptical about the money. “I looked at him (Bidarian) and said, ‘Dream on, brother’” he told ESPN.

Like Hearn says, if you throw enough money at a problem in boxing it will solve the issue. DAZN, who will televise the fight, agreed to cough up the finance needed to satisfy both parties.

The figures involved are still tiny compared to men’s fighting. Floyd Mayweather Jr, for example, picked up a guaranteed $100m dollars for his fight against Conor McGregor in 2017.

In a typically bullish move Eddie Hearn decided to book the main arena in Madison Square Garden. His hunch that the fight would take off has proved spot on.

Finally, six years after it was first mooted, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will finally face other in the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning.