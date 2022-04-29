| -0.2°C Dublin

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano: Money finally breaks the deadlock for a bout six years in the making

Katie Taylor during a media workouts session before her Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Melina Pizano / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile Expand
Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico smiles before participating in a public workout prior to their World Lightweight Title fight against Katie Taylor of Ireland (not pictured) at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Expand
Boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano smile after lighting the Empire State Building promoting their World Lightweight Championship fight in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Expand
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face-off during a media conference, held at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, ahead of their undisputed lightweight championship fight, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Sean McGoldrick

Finally, after one of the longest courtships in the history of boxing, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will share the ring in Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who played a pivotal role in putting the deal together, once told me that ultimately money solves everything when it comes to boxing. And in this case, he was right.

