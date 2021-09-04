Katie Taylor v Jennifer Han – What time, what channel and all you need to know

Katie Taylor, left, and Jennifer Han face-off during the weigh-ins before their Undisputed Female Lightweight Championship bout in Leeds, Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Saturday, September 4, Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England.

Where and when?

What’s at stake?

The World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WB), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belts and the Ring Magazine belt – all currently held by Katie Taylor – are up for grabs. Furthermore, Taylor is putting her 18-fight unbeaten professional record on the line.

Who is Jennifer Han?

The 38-year mother of two is a five-time American amateur champion. As an 18-year- old she represented the United States in the inaugural women’s World boxing championship in Scranton in 2001. She was beaten in the quarter-finals of the featherweight class.

She turned professional in 2008 and her biggest achievement came seven years later. In front of her home-town fans in El Paso when she outpointed Nigerian Helen Joseph to secure the vacant IBF World featherweight belt and become the first world boxing champion from the city.

She successfully defended the belt on four occasions in the Don Haskins Centre before relinquishing her belt and moving up to the lightweight category. Her last fight was in February 2020 and she was nominated by the IBF as their number challenger. Taylor risked losing the IBF belt unless she took on the mandatory challenger.

What channel is the fight on?

DAZN, 7pm. The fight is due to start around 9pm with final confirmation on the night.

The subscription for the DAZN streaming service costs €7.99 per month.

What Katie Taylor says

“I am very happy to step into the ring with anybody and I am very open to any big name out there. The great thing about boxing is that you are constantly working on things. That’s why is it impossible to get bored in this sport because of that. I still have a passion for this sport, and I want to get up every single day and improve and get better.

“I have grown so much and as a boxer and a person since I turned professional five years ago. I thought boxing was boxing and I didn’t realise how difficult the sports were until I was actually sharing a ring with all these top pros in America. I definitely had to evolve my game a lot. It has definitely been a big learning curve and I love the challenge of that as well

What Jennifer Han says

"“I’ve been a road warrior, I know how it is, the odds are stacked against me, she’s the hometown girl - I get it,” When I went to Korea ( she lost a world title fight there in 2014), I felt I dominated the fight and the decision was taken away from me, so this time I have to not only dominate but be in command of every single round or go for the KO.

“This is huge, it’s the biggest fight of my life and you can’t get bigger than Katie Taylor. I’m going to be fighting for all her belts, this is the greatest opportunity that God has blessed me with, I’ve worked my whole life for this, and I am ready.

What the Bookies say:

Taylor is 1/40 to retain her belts. Han is a 16/1 shot while the draw is 33/1. Taylor is 9/4 to win inside the distance while her opponent is 25/1 to stop the Bray fighter.

What’s next for Katie?

As always in boxing everything hinges on the outcome. There would be rematch in the event of Taylor losing. If Katie secures her expected win, she is likely to face another mandatory challenge before Christmas against either 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely – who beaten her at the World championships in 2016 or Firuza Sharipova from Kazakhstan.

Then the decks would be clear for the long-anticipated clash against Amanda Serrano on St Patrick’s Day in New York, though Serrano’s manager is suggesting she wants to unify the featherweight division before accepting the Taylor fight.

Tale of the Tape

Age: Taylor - 33 Han – 38

Height: Taylor – 5’5” Han – 5’6”

Weight: Taylor – 134lb 12oz Han – 134lb 4oz

Stance: Taylor – Orthodox Han – Orthodox

Pro Fights: Taylor – 18 Han – 25*

Wins: Taylor – 18 Han – 18

KOs: Taylor – 6 Han – 3

% KOs: Taylor – 33% Han – 4%

Losses: Taylor – 0 Han – 3

Draws: Taylor – 0 Han – 1

Debut: Taylor – 2016 Han – 2009

Rounds Fought: Taylor – 144 Han – 166

* three no-contests