Katie Taylor to meet ‘The Terminator’ Arnold Schwarzenegger

Katie Taylor will appear with other sporting giants in Birmingham this year. (Image: Sportsfile)

It will be a case of The Terminator versus the boxing queen when Katie Taylor comes face-to-face with Arnold Schwarzenegger in October.

Taylor will rub shoulders with some of the most famous sports personalities in the world, including eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt and UFC super star Khabib Nurmagomedov, at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham’s NEC on October 1-3.

The star of the show, which is expected to attract 60,000 visitors, is retired body builder, star of the The Terminator franchise and the former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fans will get an opportunity to meet and greet the stars and listen to their life stories.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Taylor will feature in the first computer boxing game to be developed since 2011.

Some of the biggest names in the sport, including Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez, will feature together with legends from the sport, like Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Sugar Ray Leonard.

The game is being developed by a Sheffield-based company Steel City and will be called sSports Boxing Club.

Three of Taylor’s former opponents, Delfine Persoon, Natasha Jonas and Jessica McCaskill, will feature as will American Claressa Shields, who is Taylor’s only credible opponent in the battle to be rated the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.

Currently, Taylor is rated as number one across the three credible platforms who compile the ranking lists: BoxRec, Ring Magazine and ESPN.

As revealed previously on Independent.ie, 2016 Olympic gold medallist Estelle Mossely is emerging as Taylor probable next opponent. The pair are set to clash at an outdoor show, possibly in the Headingley Sports Stadium in Leeds, on September 4 of this year.

Taylor and Mossely were rivals on the amateur scene, with Taylor maintaining the whip hand until the French women finally beat her in the semi-finals of the 2016 World Championships.

She went on to win the world title and after Taylor’s shock exit in the quarter-final of Rio Games, Mossely succeeded her as Olympic champion.

Since then, in between having two babies with her partner Tony Yoka, she has won her nine professional fights and holds the IBO lightweight title. The match-up could be billed as unfinished business for Taylor.

Incidentally, Yoka, who won the gold medal in the super heavyweight division at the Rio Olympics, is now the undefeated European Union pro heavyweight champion.

