Katie Taylor says a headline show in Ireland would be ‘very special’

Boxing hero Katie Taylor has revealed that she competed against boys in her youth to get into competitions, before the sport gained a foothold here for women.

Speaking on tonight’s The Late Late Show, Taylor discussed how she first got into boxing, and how it was always her calling above other sports.

“Sport was always a thing that grabbed me, straight away. Even as a five or six year old,” she said. “It was important that I came into the house as a winner. I was always very competitive.”

She said that she used to be glued to the TV as a child when the Olympics came on.

“I was actually standing on top of the chair pretending that was me getting the gold medal,” she said. “That’s where the dream began I guess. Just watching those Olympic games.”

She added that “it was definitely a very, very crazy dream” to hope to win for boxing, as “women’s boxing wasn’t even a sport”.

“It didn’t make any sense… women’s football was big at the time… I just had a strong sense of purpose in boxing that I never had with any sport. It was just for me.”

“[I wanted] to be the best boxer I could be. Not the best female boxer.”

Host Ryan Tubridy asked the boxing star about how she “pretended to be a boy’ to enable her to compete in proper matches when she was younger. She said that it “only happened once or twice”.

To cover her back with the officials in charge of the games, she would put down her name simply as “K Taylor”. Of course, she’d win these matches, and then reveal her true identity afterwards.

“Well every time I took the head gear off I guess, that’s when there was uproar,” she said.

Since then, Taylor said she’s very proud of all that she's done for the sport. Especially in how she helped to bring it to the Olympics.

“Nobody can take it away, regardless of whatever else happens in my career.”

As for the future, Taylor said that it would be a dream come true to be able to play a match in Ireland one day.

“I would absolutely love that, but whether it happens or not it’s completely out of my control.” she said.

“I would love to fight in front of 50-60,000 people [in Ireland]. A headline show. That would be something very, very special.”

Meanwhile, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) unveiled the official kit that will be worn by Team Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics tonight on the Late Late Show.

The Irish team will be wearing a range of adidas training apparel, village and competition wear, that is provided through the OFI partnership with Irish sportswear wholesaler McKeever Sports.

Gymnast and world medallist in the Pommel, Rhys McClenaghan who has been involved in the process said: “As athletes it is important that every element of our preparation is done to the highest level. It has been a real pleasure to be part of this process of designing the kit that Team Ireland will wear proudly in Tokyo.”