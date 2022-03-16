Katie Taylor reveals she fought last two fights with calf injury

KATIE Taylor has revealed she fought with a pre-existing injury in her last two contests.

“I fought with a torn calf,” she admitted in a podcast recorded in the United States.

The undisputed world champion was well below her best even though she beat Jennifer Han and Firuza Sharipova comfortably on points last September and December respectively.

There were fears that her underwhelming performances indicated she was past her best ahead of the biggest fight of her career on April 30 when she faces seven-time world champion Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden.

Asked directly by the presenters whether she had ever fought with an injury she never told anybody about, Taylor revealed for the first time that she was troubled by a calf injury during her last two contests.

“It did affect my performance, but I was in good enough shape to win the fight. I didn’t want to be seen to be making excuses, so I didn’t see the need to say anything about it.”

Taylor didn’t address the issue of whether she had fully recovered from the torn calf.

She is currently in camp in her base in Connecticut ahead of her multi-million-dollar showdown against Serrano in six weeks’ time which is being billed as the biggest ever fight in the history of women’s professional boxing.

She was speaking on the Ak and Barak show on DAZN when the presenters pressed her on whether she had ever fought with an injury.

Depending on the severity of the initial tear it can take between six and eight weeks to recover from the injury.

But all the indications are that Taylor will be fit for her date with destiny next month.