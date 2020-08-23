The belts went back with her to the tented dressing-room, Katie Taylor’s entourage still wearing the word ‘Undisputed’ on their backs.

But, watching them walk from the strobe-lit back garden of an Essex mansion, it felt a mildly impudent declaration. Social media, inevitably, was ablaze with conflicting certainty but then, when even experts can’t agree, what hope light from the valley of the untrained eye?

Maybe Delfine Persoon’s simple act of clapping her hands told us all we needed to be told.

Had she reprised the tears and anger of New York fifteen months ago, suffice to say that many fight reports would not have been sugared with the conviction they now found. But this time, there was no head-shake, no anger, no chiding grin.

Persoon’s grace empowered others to communicate clarity when, hand on heart, it was hard to see through the fog.

Taylor was, demonstrably, the better boxer. And, for two rounds, she bossed the ring with venomous left hooks and a snapping barracuda jab.

But the Belgian policewoman – her nose reputedly broken in the second - spent the next eight charging after her with relentless, if incoherent fury. What order prevailed, what tiny flecks of identifiable strategy or ring-craft broke through the leather blizzard was strictly Taylor’s.

Enough to win? Who can honestly know?

The three judges gave her the decision, but suffice to say that Victor Loughlin’s 98-93 arithmetic made you wonder if, perhaps, his passport might be inked with a Rio stamp from the summer of 2016.

And that’s the eternal curse of the fight-game. The arbitrariness of it all. The way careers rise or fall on nothing more calibrated or precise than human opinion.

The fight brought Taylor a $1 million purse and financial security few of her peers can ever aspire to. It also added to the storybook quality of a career that has earned her broad acceptance as the best pound-for-pound female boxer on the planet. Sixteen fights in just under four years as a professional and, still, not a single blemish.

How distant London 2012 now seems and her father – Pete – expressing a hope that the Olympic final against Sofya Ochigava would be Katie’s last time in a boxing ring.

When, four years later, their sundered relationship left her looking a human shell in Brazil, this kind of glory was utterly unimaginable. She had gone to those ‘Games, essentially, with no club, no coach, no anchor. Boxing without her father in the corner, Katie subsequently likened to “missing my right arm”.

It was midnight on October 4 that year that she sent a direct message to Eddie Hearn on Twitter, expressing an interest in going pro.

And the cold truth is that not many considered it a smart idea then, this boxer schooled for a lifetime in the chessboard, militaristic tactic of amateur boxing presenting herself into a world where punches are thrown to hurt, not out-smart.

But Taylor’s single-mindedness rewrites a lot of rules.

A life of virtual solitude in Vernon, Connecticut seems to have deepened an emotional impetus to separate herself from the rest of female boxing. Between fights, all we catch of her are poetic glimpses.

A boxing gym is an atmospheric but unromantic place; great for TV with its coloured fight posters, with its noise, with that eternal mix of hope and, always lurking somewhere near, despondency. But through a camera lens, the pain is abstract, the emotion just another storyline.

Katie’s had her nose broken maybe half a dozen times. For two years, she boxed with a wrist injury that delivered the equivalent of an electric jolt on impact.

When she fought for her first professional world title belt at the Principality Stadium in October 2017, an untimely bout of flu meant she arrived into fight week without a spar in almost two weeks.

The tension tugged at her trainer, Ross Enamait, as he then watched media demands eat up her hours in Cardiff. In Ross Whitaker’s lauded documentary, ‘Katie’, he can be heard communicating that tension to her manager, Brian Peters.

“I know you like this” he says. “F..k training!”

There is then, an extraordinary scene filmed in Katie’s hotel room the day of that WBA lightweight title fight against Anahi Ester Sanchez. Taylor sits by the bed while her mother, Bridget, prays. Both women have their eyes closed.

Then slowly, almost imperceptibly, you notice a tear rolling down Katie’s right cheek. “Jesus has got you covered” Bridget says at the end of the prayer. The camera seems intrusive at that moment, an invasion of their private space.

And the uncomfortable truth is that Katie Taylor has the look of someone who would rather be elsewhere.

It is a hugely powerful and important snapshot because what it uncovers feels real, unfiltered. It is a world away from the casual-fan intimacy of another Late Late Show appearance; from the blithe “aren’t you great” drumbeat; Official Ireland’s obligatory pat on the head.

The astonishing arithmetic of Katie Taylor’s life in the ring can spin an illusion that winning comes her way conveniently.

But the truth is that maybe no Irish sporting figure in history has submitted themselves more fiercely to the pursuit of greatness. A visit to the cinema is Taylor’s idea of a sabbatical.

And even now, even at 34 with the cushion of financial independence and global recognition, there is little visible softening of that focus. The talk is of a potential rematch with the newly crowned undisputed welterweight champion, Jessica McCaskill, who she beat in a ferocious contest three years ago.

But to what end you wonder? The longer Katie endures, the closer she inevitably comes to a fight too far.

She makes us proud because she is the epitome of dignity and human class. But the personal dimensions to her life remain guarded and distant.

We get only as far as the cliché really; the boxer who prays; the champion first shaped by her dad in an old boat shed near Bray harbour; the tomboy who first had to hide her gender to get access to a ring. The girl whose own brother, Peter, suggests carries a competitive streak that is “borderline unhealthy”.

In Whitaker’s documentary, Katie is asked what she hopes to do when finished with boxing.

And she laughs a little weakly. “That’s a good question” she says, before expanding into an area she’s seldom done publicly before or since.

“Sometimes I think I’m a bit too single-minded, where I only think about the next fight” she says. “I’m not too sure whether I want to get married, whether I want to have kids. I don’t think I’d be able for that. I can hardly look after myself (laughing).

“I mean I definitely had opportunities where I’ve been in relationships with guys and stuff, but they never really worked out. They just weren’t the right guys I guess!

“I always felt that life was a lot easier as a single person I was training so much.”

The truth is that we don’t know Katie, we just know her greatness. In this, plainly, she has nothing to prove. But Saturday’s fight was wild and unhinged and almost troubling in its intensity.

And only she knows how many more nights like that a champion should endure.