Katie Taylor is set for her long-awaited showdown against Amanda Serrano next April according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

In an interview on the DAZN boxing channel Hearn revealed that negotiations are ongoing with Serrano’s new management company MVP (Most Valued Promotions).

Hearn previously stated that he wanted what would be the biggest showdown in the history of women’s professional boxing to be a headline fight in New York’s Madison Square Garden. Now the odds are that it will have to share the bill with Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul.

Hearn also said Taylor faces another mandatory challenge in either December or January which appears to rule out the possibility of a rematch against former opponent Jessica McCaskill who is now the undisputed World welterweight champion.

There was speculation that the Taylor and McCaskill might meet in Las Vegas in December. Her manager/coach Rick Ramos said they were working on a rematch between the pair but there were no definite developments.

“We will have details of our next fight soon,” he said which suggests McCaskill’s next fight will not be against Taylor.

The dynamic surrounding the Taylor-Serrano contest has changed dramatically since the American linked up with Jake Paul.

His promotion company MVP and his manager Nakisa Bidarian are now handling the negotiations for the clash between the undisputed and undefeated lightweight world champion and Serrano who has held nine world titles in seven different weight divisions and has also competed in MMA.

“We’re had some good chats with Nakisa (Bidarian) and Most Valued Promotions. We actually have a call with them later this week. They are pushing hard on the numbers (the fight purse) for Amanda They feel she deserves real parity with Katie Taylor,” said Hearn.

“Amanda Serrano is now bringing a huge amount with Jake Paul’s (involvement) and he is going to add a huge amount to the promotion.

“So, Katie Taylor looks like she has to box off one more mandatory in December. I expect Serrano to box in January as well probably on the Jake Paul card. I’m really confident that we can make that fight (Taylor v Serrano) for April.”

Serrano has already appeared on a fight card with Paul who had over 500,000 pay per view sales in the US. Subsequently, she became the first boxer to sign for MVP. According to Paul “this is really just a perfect relationship with perfect timing.”

Taylor and Serrano had previously agreed to fight in Manchester in May 2020, but Covid-19 scuppered the fight.

This time around it will be a far more lucrative contest. Hearn’s enthusiasm for the deal is partially based on the assumption that MVP will help finance the fight while the DAZN network are likely to sell it as a pay per view promotion given that Jake Paul will be on the bill.