| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Katie Taylor calls out Chantelle Cameron as Irish champion sends clear homecoming message to Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican. Expand

Close

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.

Sean McGoldrick

Pressure is growing on Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn to go ahead with Katie Taylor’s planned home coming fight in the 3Arena on May 20.

Last night in an unexpected intervention on social media, Taylor broke her silence on the saga surrounding the fight declaring she wanted to fight undisputed light welterweight World champion Chantelle Cameron.

Most Watched

Privacy